LA Times Today: Yes, beavers can help stop wildfires. And more places in California are embracing them

A lush green patch of land is emerging within a vast burn scar seared by wildfires north of Lake Tahoe.



L.A. Times environmental reporter Alex Wigglesworth told Lisa McRee about the ingenious plan behind this area’s comeback thanks to a system of creeks, ponds and web-like canals engineered by beavers.