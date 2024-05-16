LA Times Today: How Huntington Beach’s library became a culture war battleground

Angry Huntington Beach residents are speaking out as the city council moves forward with plans to privatize the library.



L.A. Times reporter Hannah Fry joined Lisa McRee with more on the culture wars in Huntington Beach and why some residents say the conservative city council has gone too far.