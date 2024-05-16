To save Wayfarers Chapel, it must be taken apart piece-by-piece
Nature doesn’t seem to care about national historic monuments
The historic Wayfarers Chapel on the Palos Verdes Peninsula has been shut down for months because of the so-called Portuguese Bend Landslide, which has accelerated in the last year.
So what are they going to do about all this movement? Well, they’ve decided the only way to save the structure is to painstakingly dismantle it, catalog it, and most likely move to a new place.
According to a press release, the chapel’s owners worked with various geological consultants to see if there is any sort of geological intervention that might save the chapel in this space and no good solutions were found.
Since many of the materials used in the chapel, including old growth redwood and blue tiles on the roof are not easily sourced, it is very important to remove and disassemble the chapel before irreparable harm is done to the building materials.
