LA Times Today: Patt Says: San Francisco sues Oakland over proposed airport name change

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Millions of people visit the Bay Area each year - and most of them fly into San Francisco International Airport. But, when an airport across the bay recently decided to change its name, SFO filed a lawsuit to stop it.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison looked into the battle of the bay area airports.



Here’s what Patt says.