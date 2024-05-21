LA Times Today: Birkin bag thieves prowl L.A.’s rich neighborhoods, fueling a bizarre black market

The Birkin bag has been an elusive status symbol for the rich and famous for decades. The bags are notoriously hard to get, and can cost thousands of dollars. They’re also the target of a recent crime spree in southern California.



L.A. Times investigative reporter Harriet Ryan told Lisa McRee about the Birkin black market.