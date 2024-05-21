Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:29
Tablescaping: The best thing at the L.A. County Fair that you probably haven’t heard of
California

Tablescaping: The best thing at the L.A. County Fair that you probably haven’t heard of

When reporter Tom Carroll thinks of the L.A. County Fair, he thinks “tablescaping”

By Tom Carroll
Share
Tablescaping, It’s a competition that happens every year at the L.A. County Fair dating back to the 1930s. But what is tablescaping? It’s a competition where you’re given a blank table and you have to set it. You have to have a menu and you have to follow a theme. You can either follow the main theme or create one of your own.

Reporter Tom Carroll checked out the 23 entries in the competition and spoke with Chris Stoner, who helps run the competition.
California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

Advertisement