Tablescaping: The best thing at the L.A. County Fair that you probably haven’t heard of

When reporter Tom Carroll thinks of the L.A. County Fair, he thinks “tablescaping”

Tablescaping, It’s a competition that happens every year at the L.A. County Fair dating back to the 1930s. But what is tablescaping? It’s a competition where you’re given a blank table and you have to set it. You have to have a menu and you have to follow a theme. You can either follow the main theme or create one of your own.



Reporter Tom Carroll checked out the 23 entries in the competition and spoke with Chris Stoner, who helps run the competition.

