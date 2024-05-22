LA Times Today: Drownings rose among young children after decades of decline. It’s ‘highly concerning,’ CDC says

Summer is coming, which means kids will be heading to the pool or the beach to cool off. But a new report shows that child drownings have dramatically increased in recent years.



L.A. Times early childhood reporter Jenny Gold joined Lisa McRee with more on the report, and how to keep your little ones safe in the water.