LA Times Today: What are the blue blobs washing up on SoCal beaches? Welcome to Velella velella Valhalla

Hundreds of thousands of tiny blue sea creatures are washing up across California beaches this spring. Velella velellas, commonly known as by-the-wind-sailors, have been blown ashore and researchers are jumping at the chance to study this elusive species.



L.A. Times science reporter Corinne Purtill brought the story.