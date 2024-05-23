LA Times Today: California farmers are low on water. Why not help them go solar?

As climate change continues to shrink California’s groundwater supplies, farmers are struggling to keep crops growing. Now, many are looking to convert some crop fields to solar energy production. But lawmakers in Sacramento recently rejected a bill that would help farmers make the transition.



L.A. Times climate columnist Sammy Roth wrote about why the agriculture community is divided on the path forward.