LA Times Today: Fifth-graders explore Griffith Observatory

The Griffith Observatory has been inspiring awe and curiosity about the universe since it opened in 1935.



Now, each year, 27,000 fifth graders make the pilgrimage up Mt. Hollywood for a one of a kind experience in science education. And, thanks to the support of the Griffith Observatory Foundation, the program is absolutely free for students and teachers