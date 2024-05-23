Inside the Jumping Frog Jubilee of Calaveras County

Every year on the third weekend of May, frog jockeys and attendees gather for the celebrated Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee.

“The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calavaras County” not only launched Mark Twain’s literary career but would also later inspire an annual frog jumping competition in Angels Camp, Calif.



This year marked the 96th Jumping Frog Jubilee. It merged in 1930 with the Calaveras County Fair to be held every year on the third weekend of May.



Jockeys place their frogs on a lily pad, and then proceed to scream, hop, whistle or blow them into action. Scores are measured in a straight line following three hops.



Most frogs jump nowhere near the record set by Rosie the Ribiter, who jumped 21 feet 5 ¾ inches in 1986. But someone did come close this year at 20 feet.



Beating Rosie’s record would have won you a $20,000 prize this year.



Jockeys and attendants visit the Gold Rush town from all over the world. According to organizers, the event draws some 30,000 to 50,000 people annually.



If you want to get in on it, you have a year to train your frog.

