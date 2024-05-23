LA Times Today: Congress investigating UCLA over treatment of Jewish students amid pro-Palestinian protests

After the violence that broke out at a pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA this month, the university’s leader is now being called to testify about it in front of Congress.



Chancellor Gene Block is one of several leaders from various universities who will testify about the treatment of Jewish students on their campuses.