LA Times Today: They want to ride buses and trains, but they’re afraid. For riders old and young, Metro must be safer

There’s a population of Angelinos who would like to ride the buses and trains in L.A., but are too afraid to do so, and that includes the elderly.



L.A. Times Golden State columnist Steve Lopez spoke with seniors at metro’s Older Adult Transportation Expo in Pasadena to get a sense of who’s still riding and what Metro had to say to ease their fears.