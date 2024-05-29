LA Times Today: Amid school crime spike, task force wants L.A. campuses to decide whether they need police

In 2020, the LAUSD school board voted to cut its school police budget and ban cops from campuses. Now, in the wake of violent incidents both on and off campus, some parents are calling for an increased police presence.



LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carlvalho recently approved a deployment of school police which led to a swift rebuke by some school board members and confusion all around.



L.A. Times education reporter Howard Blume brought Lisa McRee the story.