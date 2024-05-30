LA Times Today: L.A. gangsters used painter suits, assault rifles and zip ties for brazen armored car heists

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

An armored truck driver was accosted by a group of heavily armed masked men. Within minutes, they made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars. It happened in broad daylight like something out of a movie.



L.A. Times reporter Matthew Ormseth wrote about the criminal gang behind a string of brazen heists.