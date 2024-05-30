LA Times Today: Lessons learned from a massive program to save the lives of homeless people

When the COVID pandemic brought life as we knew it to a halt, California public health officials raced to find protections for the unhoused. The state launched Project Roomkey to house people in motel and hotel rooms in order to slow the rapid spread of the virus.



Now, a new study is looking into just how much the state program was able to help.



L.A. Times staff writer Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee with details.