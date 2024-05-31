LA Times Today: They spent $354,000 to build a modern ADU. Now they rent it out for $4,500 a month

Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, have become a popular option for southern California homeowners looking for multi-generational housing options or ways to supplement their income.



L.A. Times features writer Lisa Boone has been reporting on the creative ways families across the southland are tapping into the ADU market.



She told Lisa McRee about a couple of architects who broke the mold on a rental that’s bringing in nearly $5,000 a month.