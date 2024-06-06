LA Times Today: California pays meth users up to $599 a year to get sober

California is taking a novel approach to helping low-income people with stimulant abuse disorders: stay clean and get paid. The experimental initiative is funded through the state’s Medi-Cal healthcare plan.



Angela Hart, a senior correspondent with KFF Health News, joined Lisa McRee with more on the program and its rollout across the state.