LA Times Today: LGBTQ+ Angelino’s find community outdoors at Queer Field Day

It’s Pride Month and L.A. is packed with events to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. But finding year-round queer spaces, especially in Los Angeles, isn’t easy. Enter Queer Field Day, a non-profit led by queer women and non-binary individuals that hosts activity-filled afternoons for LGBTQIA+ people.