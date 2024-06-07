LA Times Today: A cult targeted a crusading L.A. lawyer. The weapon: a rattlesnake

In the 1960s and 70s, a recovery program-turned-cult called Synanon attracted hundreds of followers. One southern California lawyer made it his mission to expose Synanon and its leader with dangerous results.



In his new series Crimes of the Times, L.A. Times staff writer Christopher Goffard joined Lisa McRee with the story of Synanon and the violent attack that triggered a downfall.