LA Times Today: Our Queerest Century

In 1924, a postal worker in Chicago started the nation’s first gay rights organization. It led to his arrest and he lost everything. In the last 100 years, countless queer pioneers have made an indelible mark on American life. The L.A. Times is celebrating those contributions with the new project “Our Queerest Century.”



L.A. Times staff writer Kevin Rector launched the series with a personal essay about how queer people have shaped America and why celebrating that fact helps protect kids.