LA Times Today: Tree-killing beetle is on a death march through Southern California’s oaks. Can it be stopped?

The scenic Santa Monica Mountains – a haven of natural beauty and bio-diversity – face a dire threat from an invasive pest: the gold-spotted oak borer. Environmentalists and local authorities say this tree-killing beetle is on a death march through southern California’s oaks. Can it be stopped?



L.A. Times wildlife reporter Lila Seidman joined Lisa McRee with the story.