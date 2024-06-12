Advertisement
VIDEO | 04:56
LA Times Today: Tree-killing beetle is on a death march through Southern California’s oaks. Can it be stopped?
California

LA Times Today: Tree-killing beetle is on a death march through Southern California’s oaks. Can it be stopped?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
The scenic Santa Monica Mountains – a haven of natural beauty and bio-diversity – face a dire threat from an invasive pest: the gold-spotted oak borer. Environmentalists and local authorities say this tree-killing beetle is on a death march through southern California’s oaks. Can it be stopped?

L.A. Times wildlife reporter Lila Seidman joined Lisa McRee with the story.
CaliforniaLA Times Today
Advertisement