LA Times Today: The quest to alter our last ‘toxic’ act: Inside the rise of human composting

At the end of life, we all face a choice about what to do with our physical remains. For most, it comes down to burial or cremation. But there’s another option that will soon be legal in California.



L.A. Times features reporter Jeanette Marantos wrote about the people opting for natural organic reduction also known as human composting.