LA Times Today: Revamped marching band rewarded with scholarships

During the pandemic, Inglewood High School’s marching band nearly ceased to exist, dropping from 100 members to just ten. But then something surprising happened. A new band director turned things around, creating new interest and excitement for the kind of high energy performances that Inglewood had been known for.



And it all paid off this year. All 12 of the graduating seniors have earned college scholarships.