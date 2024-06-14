LA Times Today: At Contact in the Desert, ‘Coachella for UFOs,’ a once-fringe topic takes the main stage

In just the last few years, the topic of UFOs has quickly gone from fringe to mainstream with the government, military and media taking an interest in the phenomenon.



August Brown covers the music industry and nightlife policy for the L.A. Times and got to experience a kind of Coachella for UFOs at this year’s tenth annual Contact in the Desert convention in Indian Wells.



There were no abductions – he returned safely – and he has beamed in to tell Lisa McRee all about it.