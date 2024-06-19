LA Times Today: LA designer merges streetwear and anime fandom in Little Tokyo

Little Tokyo has long been the epicenter of anime, video games and Japanese culture in L.A., while the Fairfax District is L.A.’s destination for street-wear. One designer merged his love of anime with the aesthetics of street-wear fashion and slowly built an online following one T-shirt at a time.



Now, the mother and son team behind the brand Hypland has opened their first flagship retail location in Little Tokyo.