LA Times Today: The dirty secret of California’s legal weed

A new L.A. Times investigation, in partnership with the cannabis industry newsletter “Weed Week,” found alarming levels of pesticides in marijuana products sold across the state including some of the most popular brands of vapes and pre-rolls lining the shelves of legal dispensaries.



Industry advocates say these chemicals can result in serious health issues for consumers.



Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Paige St. John spent months reporting on this story and joined Lisa McRee with more.