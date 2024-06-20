LA Times Today: After 13 years, a homeless Angeleno broke into her old, vacant home and wants to stay forever
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
In 2020 – during the pandemic – more than a dozen homeless families seized vacant publicly-owned houses in El Sereno. The group called themselves the “Reclaimers,” arguing that their actions were justified, as politicians ordered residents to stay safer at home while COVID-19 spread across the country.
L.A. Times housing affordability reporter Liam Dillon wrote about one homeless woman who broke into her vacant home, 13 years after being forced out.
L.A. Times housing affordability reporter Liam Dillon wrote about one homeless woman who broke into her vacant home, 13 years after being forced out.