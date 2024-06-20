LA Times Today: After 13 years, a homeless Angeleno broke into her old, vacant home and wants to stay forever

In 2020 – during the pandemic – more than a dozen homeless families seized vacant publicly-owned houses in El Sereno. The group called themselves the “Reclaimers,” arguing that their actions were justified, as politicians ordered residents to stay safer at home while COVID-19 spread across the country.



L.A. Times housing affordability reporter Liam Dillon wrote about one homeless woman who broke into her vacant home, 13 years after being forced out.