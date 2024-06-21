LA Times Today: When prosecutor is defendant: L.A. D.A. George Gascón’s legal battles with his own staff

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón is up for re-election in November. But his own office might be a tougher opponent then his challenger Nathan Hochman. The 70-year-old Gascón has been named in more than a dozen lawsuits filed by his own employees since taking office in 2020.



L.A. Times James Queally wrote that L.A.s’s top prosecutor has been on the defense during most of his tenure.