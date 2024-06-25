LA Times Today: Coyotes plague Mar Vista neighborhood as pets disappear

Neighbors in the community of Mar Vista say they’re being stalked by coyotes who are becoming increasingly aggressive. Residents there are keeping a close eye on their pets, saying the coyotes are not afraid of humans.



L.A. Times metro reporter Nathan Solis joined Lisa McRee with more.