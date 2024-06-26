LA Times Today: Californians less likely to vote cite a common reason: They don’t like the presidential candidates

The November election has been described as the most consequential of our lifetime. Still, there are some people who say they just may not vote at all. One reason keeps coming up – they don’t like either presidential candidate. That’s one of many findings from a recent UC Berkeley poll of registered voters.



L.A. Times metro reporter Laura Nelson joined Lisa McRee to break it all down.