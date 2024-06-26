LA Times Today: How a migrant farmworker built generational wealth, penny by penny

In 1981, a migrant farmworker made the trek to the U.S. to work in the fields of California, Oregon and Washington state, picking produce. He diligently kept records in notebooks of every penny earned and every cent he mailed home to Mexico.



His grandson, L.A. Times contributor Xavier Martinez recently uncovered those very notebooks and joined Lisa McRee to share how his grandfather sacrificed to gradually build generational wealth for his family.