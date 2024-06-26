LA Times Today: Hawk on Hand offers close up falconry experiences
Adam Baz worked for years as a bird biologist before turning to falconry. Now, his company Hawk On Hand trains these majestic birds of prey for a number of different roles, including private, family-friendly falconry experiences.
Hawk On Hand experiences start at $100 per session. New sessions are available at the start of every month. Head over to hawkonhand.com for more information.
