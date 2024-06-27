LA Times Today: Whittier to remove more than 80 ficus trees in bid to boost business

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

The debate over removing 83 trees that have provided a shaded canopy over the city of Whittier since the 1960, has stirred up public outcry between residents, local businesses and their city council. Lila Seidman covers California wildlife and the outdoors for the L.A. Times and joined Lisa McRee with both sides of the story – to preserve them or remove them?