LA Times Today: How Legos went from humble toy to criminal black market item fueled by L.A. heists

Legos have been entertaining people young and old for nearly 100 years. From theme parks to Lego movies, the plastic blocks have transcended the play room. But – as the value of certain collectible Legos rises – the bricks have become a hot target for thieves.



L.A. Times enterprise reporter Daniel Miller told Lisa McRee about the Lego black market.