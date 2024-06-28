LA Times Today: Queer line dancing event seeks to preserve a 50-year tradition

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

A new award-winning L.A. Times Short Doc, “Stud Country” takes us inside the largest-ever queer line dancing event, which seeks to preserve the lesser known 50-year tradition in L.A.



While the venue that currently hosts the dancers is set to close, the film captures the dancers who have vowed to continue the queer line dancing tradition and the importance of sustaining the community spaces that allow for this kind of movement.



The award-winning film’s directors Lina Abascal and Alexandra Kern joined Lisa McRee with more.