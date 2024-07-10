LA Times Today: LAUSD approves cellphone ban as Newsom calls for statewide action

More than 90 percent of children in the United States have a smartphone by age 14. With new warnings over the dangers of social media for children, the Los Angeles school board has passed a motion to ban cellphones on campuses.



L.A. Times education reporter Howard Blume told Lisa McRee how students and schools feel about the plan.