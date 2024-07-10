LA Times Today: How L.A. fentanyl sales boomed on Craigslist

Craigslist is the online platform for classified ads where you can find housing, hire workers and buy everything from furniture to electronics to jewelry. But some of the posts on the website are not what they seem: They are coded messages for illegal activity.



L.A. Times investigative reporter Keri Blakinger wrote about how sales of fentanyl and other illegal drugs are booming on the site.