LA Times Today: Hidden fees, gun taxes, date-rape testing kits: New California laws that take effect in July

You may not have even realized it, but several new laws just went into effect.



Whether it’s the new law regarding hidden fees on your hotel and restaurant bills, the new rules about gun and ammo purchases or the law about date rape drug tests, some of these laws are likely to affect you and you need to be aware.



L.A. Times metro reporter Laura Nelson brings us up to date.