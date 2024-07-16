LA Times Today: Two brothers and 16 sticks of dynamite: The bombing of the L.A. Times

From movie sets to hotels to classrooms, unionized workers work in all sorts of industries in Los Angeles. But, in the early days of the labor movement, L.A. was a labor battleground as pro-union organizers took their cause to violent extremes.



L.A. Times staff writer Christopher Goffard wrote about the 1910 bombing of the L.A. Times in the latest installment of his series “Crimes of the Times.”