LA Times Today: A canine rescue group became a favorite of Hollywood celebrities. But were the dogs really ‘rescues’?

After Ellen Degeneres made an announcement on her show in 2019 about adopting a dog, the Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue became a favorite of Hollywood celebrities. But where the dogs really rescues?



L.A. Times David Wharton investigated this question for nearly a year and joined Lisa McRee with more.