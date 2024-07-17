LA Times Today: Rancho Palos Verdes landslide is creating new coastline. ‘It’s unreal’

Landslides at the southeastern tip of the Palos Verdes peninsula have wreaked havoc on the area’s homes, roads utilities and even forced the iconic Wayfarer’s Chapel to move. But now it’s impacting the coastline – creating a beach that was never there before.



L.A. Times reporter Grace Toohey joined Lisa McRee to explain how this portion of L.A.’s coast is changing.