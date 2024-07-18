LA Times Today: Supt. Carvalho moves ahead with troubled AI effort despite collapse of tech contractor

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Back in March, LAUSD unveiled its newest student advisor, an AI tool named “Ed.” the chatbot was supposed to be the future for student involvement, but four months later it’s already dead. At least for now. That, plus a separate incident involving a major data breach, has created troubling technical fiascos for the school district.



Howard Blume covers education for the Times and joined Lisa McRee with more.