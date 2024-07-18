LA Times Today: Ex-Metro security chief says police patrols were so lax, they didn’t notice a dead man at station

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Reports of people being stabbed, people being robbed, a dead body that no one noticed for hours. Those are the stories we’ve been hearing about L.A.’s metro system. The security chief raised alarms about the poor policing at metro. And then she was fired.



Former head of security Gina Osborn joined us.