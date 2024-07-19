LA Times Today: Burglars are hiding cameras in Southern California yards
In the past, good neighbors would keep an eye out for a suspicious car rounding the block or an unfamiliar face checking out homes. Nowadays, burglars are banking on people being too distracted to notice hidden cameras tracking their schedules.
L.A. Times metro reporter Nathan Solis wrote about the growing trend and some tips for protecting yourself.
