LA Times Today: It was their dream home until the hoarder next door turned it into a pricey prison

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

LAPD and other agencies searched a residential property Wednesday in Sun Valley that has become a sprawling illegal dumping ground. The property is an eyesore that has angered neighbors and raised safety concerns. For one family next door. Their dream home has become a nightmare.



L.A. Times investigative reporter Harriet Ryan wrote about the so-called neighbor from hell.