LA Times Today: It was their dream home until the hoarder next door turned it into a pricey prison
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share via
LAPD and other agencies searched a residential property Wednesday in Sun Valley that has become a sprawling illegal dumping ground. The property is an eyesore that has angered neighbors and raised safety concerns. For one family next door. Their dream home has become a nightmare.
L.A. Times investigative reporter Harriet Ryan wrote about the so-called neighbor from hell.
L.A. Times investigative reporter Harriet Ryan wrote about the so-called neighbor from hell.