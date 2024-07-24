LA Times Today: This California city is letting owners sell ADUs as starter homes. Will it be a housing revolution?

Accessory dwelling units, also known as ADUs, have been multiplying across California since 2018. Now, a handful of cities are moving to let homeowners sell their backyard cottages and converted garages separately from their houses. This will potentially transform ADUs into a new generation of starter homes that cost a fraction of the price.



L.A. Times deputy editor Jon Healy explained how that could impact the housing market.