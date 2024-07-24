LA Times Today: California lawmakers add measure to end forced prison labor to the November ballot

The California state legislature passed the End Slavery In California Act, which tees up a statewide vote this fall that could stop forced labor in prisons. In what some refer to as the “slavery loophole,” California is among 16 states that allow involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime.



L.A. Times reporter Anabel Sosa told Lisa McRee what voters need to know before November.