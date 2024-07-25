LA Times Today: Little Tokyo named one of America’s most endangered places

This year, L.A.’s Little Tokyo celebrates its 104th anniversary. It’s a testament to the strength and resilience of the community, but there are real concerns among community leaders that it may not survive another hundred and forty years.



In May, the neighborhood was officially declared one of America’s most endangered historic places by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.