LA Times Today: California’s inmate firefighter crews are dwindling just as the state starts to burn
This year’s wildfire season is not off to a promising start. After two consecutive wet winters, the high temperatures and dry vegetation are creating a literal tinderbox in large swaths of the state. California relied on large numbers of inmate firefighters in the past, but in recent years, those numbers have fallen dramatically.
L.A. Times reporter Ruben Vives brought Lisa McRee the story.
